Event: The Infrastructure Bill Signing Ceremony: ‘Please Welcome Heather Kurtenbach!’

Harris responded by cackling and continually brushing away hair blown across her face by the wind.

The White House infrastructure signing ceremony was disrupted Monday after Vice President Kamala Harris took the podium and was introduced with the wrong name.

Harris exited the White House with Biden on one side and ironworkers union organizer Heather Kurtenbach on the other as the president prepared to sign his $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill.

But after Harris took the podium, the White House announcer said, “Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach.”

“Not yet,” Harris said, laughing awkwardly as she began her remarks.

Curiously, Harris was not chosen to introduce the president, as the White House selected Kurtenbach to do the honors.

The moment was one more example of how the Biden White House and Harris have an awkward relationship, after CNN reported Sunday multiple struggles between the two leaders.

Biden also began the ceremony joking that Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jill Biden’s “second husband” after stumbling over his rhetoric while introducing the second gentleman.

