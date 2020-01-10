NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Travelers in Australia cheered and applauded in gratitude at Sydney International Airport Thursday as U.S. firefighters arrived to help quench the inferno that has scorched an area twice the size of Maryland.

US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria.

Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX January 9, 2020

With parts of Australia being ravaged by wildfires that have scorched millions upon millions of acres, killed at least 25 people, destroyed nearly 2,000 homes and decimated wildlife, help is pouring in from around the world.

The U.S. is no stranger to wildfire combat, and a team of veteran firefighters was sent Down Under to help quell the blazes. As they filed off the plane and through the gate, Australians and other travelers standing by burst into applause and cheers, some wiping their eyes.

“All gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity,” tweeted New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in the video he posted online.