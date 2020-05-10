New Zealand Herald:

Dramatic footage has surfaced of a woman being pulled away from her screaming son by a number of police officers while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic. Clips shared to social media depict the woman speaking with police officers near Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney’s CBD at around 3.50pm on Saturday, then being dragged into a police van as her screaming son is torn from her arms.

Wearing a yellow sign that read: “If you don’t know your rights, you don’t have any. Magna Carta,” the woman was protesting with around 40 people against the coronavirus lockdown, as part of the “Exercising My Rights” group, news.com.au reports.

