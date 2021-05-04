The New York Post:

A Brooklyn woman allegedly slugged a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight to New York from Miami on Sunday — and was cuffed for the rest of the journey by an off-duty NYPD cop, prosecutors said.

Chenasia Campbell, 28, was hit with federal charges after prosecutors allege she attacked the airline worker twice in a matter of minutes as the jet made its way up the East Coast.

Campbell reportedly proclaimed “cops aren’t going to anything to me” during the assault — which began when she followed another flight attendant to the crew area of the plane “yelling at that flight attendant for not picking up her garbage,” a criminal complaint filed Monday reads.

The incident’s eventual victim approached in an attempt to separate the two women, prosecutors said. Campbell then allegedly accused the second flight attendant of pushing her before punching the woman “with closed fists” and pulling on her hair, prosecutors say.

