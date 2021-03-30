The New York Post:

The building staff that witnessed, but did nothing to help an Asian woman who was the victim of a hate-fueled, broad-daylight beatdown in Midtown have been suspended, the management company announced.

The suspect punched and kicked the 65-year-old victim in front of an apartment building at 360 West 43 Street around 11:40 a.m. Monday, yelling “F–k you, you don’t belong here,” according to cops and police sources.

Video footage of the assault provided by police shows the suspect kicking the victim to the ground — then stomping her on the head several times as she was down on the sidewalk.

The clip shows several men from the building standing near the door — feet from where the attack unfolded — without lifting a finger to help.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building, said in a statement posted to Instagram that it “condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian-American community.”

