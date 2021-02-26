SF Gate:

San Francisco tourist fights back against smash-and-grab robber in broad daylight

The footage looks like something out of a how-to video on stopping a robber.

In it, a man wearing a blue hoodie and jeans crosses the street with the victim’s blue suitcase and backpack in tow. Within seconds, he drops the suitcase and tries to enter the getaway car — shown in the video as a gray Chevy Impala with the license plates 5ZZN552.

He eventually gets in, but not before the man being robbed — identified by KPIX as a tourist visiting from Seattle with his family — chases him, pulling the backpack back into his possession. As the Impala pulls away, the tourist smacks the passenger side door once with his recovered backpack.

Forrest Lanning, the San Francisco man who recorded the footage while driving, said in a tweet that this was the second time in as many years that he’d witnessed a smash-and-grab in Golden Gate Park firsthand.

Just witnessed this smash and grab in Golden Gate Park. Giving video to police, suspects are late 20s and early 30s driving a Chevy Impala with CA plates 5ZZN552 @LondonBreed @SFPD 2nd time I witnessed this type of activity. @kron4news @Hoodline @KTVU @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/b82mcSGZHl — Forrest Lanning (@rabidmarmot) February 24, 2021

“I’ve never seen it done in the neighborhoods, it’s always Golden Gate Park,” he told KPIX, “where they know there’s tourists.”

More at SF Gate