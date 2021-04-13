The New York Post:

An unhinged assailant attacked an Asian man in broad daylight as he ranted at strangers on a Manhattan street, cops said.

The 48-year-old victim was walking at Lexington Avenue and East 72nd Street around 3:20 p.m. Monday when another man who had been yelling at other passersby barked, “Don’t look at me!” and punched him in the back of the head, cops said.

A surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 also shows the suspect following his victim — refusing to relent when the man walked into the street to avoid him — and slamming him into a storefront, authorities said.

The punch is not shown in the video.

Good Samaritans attempted to protect the victim, the clip shows.

Another clip obtained by the outlet shows the suspect standing at the corner yelling at a group of people.

I’m gonna kill somebody,” he yelled. “Get out of my face!”

