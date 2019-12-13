SF GATE:

A video of the world’s most brazen shoplifters at Richmond Hilltop Mall has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter.

this really just happened at Sears at Hilltop 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YZ5i2zFcRQ December 11, 2019

The video, posted by Vick Mendoza — whose Twitter bio says he lives in Richmond — shows three individuals fleeing the Sears store with their arms full of clothing. One person has so many clothes, they can’t see over the stack.

A man in a blue shirt is seen trying to stop one of the shoplifters; they briefly scuffle before the shoplifter pushes past him and out the doors.

“This really just happened at Sears at Hilltop,” Mendoza wrote on Dec. 10.