A video of the world’s most brazen shoplifters at Richmond Hilltop Mall has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter.
this really just happened at Sears at Hilltop 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/YZ5i2zFcRQ— Vick™ (@v1ck_mendoza) December 11, 2019
The video, posted by Vick Mendoza — whose Twitter bio says he lives in Richmond — shows three individuals fleeing the Sears store with their arms full of clothing. One person has so many clothes, they can’t see over the stack.
A man in a blue shirt is seen trying to stop one of the shoplifters; they briefly scuffle before the shoplifter pushes past him and out the doors.
“This really just happened at Sears at Hilltop,” Mendoza wrote on Dec. 10.
