Fox News:

Chicago police say the man seen on video viciously mugging an 85-year-old has been arrested.

The victim wound up in the hospital after the attack. The video shows her being pulled to the ground and striking her head on the ground, rendering her unconscious. It happened Tueday morning as she was approaching her apartment building downtown, near the Magnificent Mile.

“Victim signed complaints and cooperating with the investigation,” police said Friday in announcing the arrest of Tony Davis, 45, on charges of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim over 60.

The original video (WARNING):

