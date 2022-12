A group of armed thieves were forced to throw in the towel and take flight during a failed robbery attempt at a convenience store in Philadelphia this week, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday amid a historic crime wave in the City of Brotherly Love.

Four masked suspects piled out of a car and stormed the 52nd Street Gas Station with plans to break into the ATM.

Surveillance footage of the bungled heist was released by Philadelphia police.

