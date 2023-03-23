A rare tornado formed above the city of Montebello, in east Los Angeles County, during a storm on Wednesday, and appeared to tear the roof off a nearby building.

WILD WEATHER! An apparent landspout formed Wednesday morning over Montebello, tearing up the roofs on multiple industrial buildings, damaging cars and injuring at least one person. 🌪️😲 https://t.co/0YmyVrcwhu pic.twitter.com/7XTdBcWemw — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 22, 2023

The tornado was identified as a landspout. Landspouts form differently from tornadoes, in that they arise from winds near the ground.

Here's another look at the possible tornado that formed over Montebello, tearing up the roofs on multiple industrial buildings, damaging cars and injuring at least one person. 🌪️😨 Watch live coverage now: https://t.co/0YmyVrcwhu pic.twitter.com/T9X7GumZ2t — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 22, 2023

Funnel clouds are not unknown in L.A. (this reporter witnessed one in in 2014), and one seemed to form above the landspout.

The National Weather Service (NWW) had warned in advance that conditions were ideal for the formation of landspouts. The NWS also confirmed that Tuesday, another landspout — identified in some reports as a waterspout — touched down further north in the seaside town of Carpenteria and damaged mobile homes.

Local news station KTLA reported that the NWS had confirmed that the Montebello twister was a tornado.

