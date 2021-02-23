The Post Millennial:

Matt Lee, a reporter with the Associated Press called out Biden State Department spokesman Ned Price Monday for insinuating that the Biden administration was trying to take credit for work that was done under the Trump administration during a tense exchange.

Price was discussing recent updates regarding a report sent to Congress over Russia-backed pipeline Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion controversial project designed to transport Russian natural gas to Germany. If completed, the pipeline would leave Europe more dependent on Russian energy than ever before.

“And I think that demonstrates that our strategy, including the legislative strategy, the strategy that, of course, Congress has been behind, has been working to good effect. We’ll continue to work closely with Germany, we’ll continue to work closely with our other allies and partners in Europe to uphold Europe’s own stated energy and security goals.”

Lee asked in response, “Don’t you think it’s bit disingenuous to claim credit for the 18 companies winding down? All of this work was done in the previous administration, and you guys have only been in office for a month. Right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks, these 18 companies all of a sudden decide to say, ‘Oh my God! We better not do anything with Nord Stream 2.'”

Lee continued, “All of that, you guys are taking credit for stuff that the previous administration did! Yes or no?”

The interaction came after the Biden administration last Friday, added sanctions to a Russian ship and the vessel’s owner for their work on the pipeline.

According to Fox News, “Senior Republican lawmakers criticized the move as inadequate, noting that the administration had not penalized any additional companies or individuals for work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

They also said the new sanctions were redundant as they duplicate existing penalties that the Trump administration had imposed on the pipelaying ship Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS in January.

