They really don’t want Joe.

Antifa militants chanted “f—k” President Biden during a rampage through Seattle after the inauguration — and smashed up the historic site of the very first Starbucks.

Seattle cops made at least three arrests as at least 100 protesters scrawled graffiti, smashed windows and even set fire to an American flag, according to the Seattle Times.

Videos showed the mob chanting their allegiance to “Antifa” and repeatedly decrying the election of a left-wing president, Biden.

“F—k Trump, f—k Biden too, they don’t give a f—k about you,” a large crowd chanted in one clip.

Read more at New York Post