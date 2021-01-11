Breitbart:

A large group of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying shields marched in the streets of Manhattan on Sunday. While the group remained mostly peaceful, a female social-media journalist came under attack for “supporting Trump.”

A group of about 25 demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying defensive shields formed up in an intersection in Manhattan to begin a march to Times Square, independent journalist Andy Ngo revealed in a video from journalist Dean Moses.

The marchers chanted, “Whose mother-f**king streets? Our mother-f**king streets” and “What’s that noise? F**k the Proud Boys” as a larger crowd of protesters assembled behind their formation.

BLM activist Joshua Potash also captured videos showing the march through the streets.

ocial-media journalist Tara Szczepanski reported being assaulted by some from the rally. She reported having an egg smashed on the back of her head.

In the video she tweeted, she is assaulted by at least two of the men. One sprayed her with a chemical string and another appeared to strike her with a skateboard.

Attacked at a #BLM #Antifa #NyC rally, smashed egg in my head, hit with umbrella, spat on, knocked with a skateboard as the crowd says don’t protect her she’s for Trump. pic.twitter.com/hpSTdIaZt2 — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) January 10, 2021

