Pictured: Dressed in their signature black clothing bike helmets and masks, ANTIFA fights with police officers.

ABC News:

Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent

Police declared an unlawful assembly in front of the spa in Koreatown around 11 a.m. when demonstrators against transgender access to the spa’s facilities clashed with “counter protesters” and ANTIFA counter-protesters threw smoke bombs and other objects at officers, Det. Meghan Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the LAPD, said.

Several dozen people were arrested for ignoring orders to disperse, and police found stun guns, knives and pepper spray discarded on the street, police later said.

ABC News neglects to mention this but …

A flyer posted online by the southwest chapter of the Youth Liberation Front, which was described by the Seattle Times as “a persistent militant voice,” encouraged followers to gather at Wi Spa at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday to “SMASH TRANSPHOBIA” and “SMASH FASCISM.”

“ROUND TWO MOTHER F******,” the group tweeted.

Police clash with Antifa counter-protesting at the Wi Spa, after several smoke bombs & water bottles were thrown at protesters across the street #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/fRoXWtmAng — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

Police push the crowd of counter-protesters away from the Wi Spa, giving orders to leave the area after declaring an unlawful assembly #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/00TGQW8CYa — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021