The Beverly Hills Police Department declared an unlawful assembly Saturday after fights broke out between Trump supporters and counterprotesters.

The “USA Freedom Rally” was planned for 3 p.m. PT featuring multiple Republican California congressional candidates.

A group of protesters, mostly clad in black, marched from Roxbury Park to the site of the USA Freedom Rally.

“A couple of the members got into a violent attack on a pro-Trump member. It was at that point that an unlawful assembly was declared,” Lt. Max Subin of BHPD told Fox News.

The pro-Trump protester had injuries to his face and was treated by the Beverly Hills Fire Department.

