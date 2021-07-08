WATCH – Antifa attacks peaceful conservative protesters


Pictured – Antifa thug uses the trademark SKATEBOARD to attack a hispanic couple protesting the Spa’s transgender policy

RealClearPolitics.com:

Antifa violence At Protest Against Spa That Allowed Nude Trans-Woman In Women’s Section

A spa in Koreatown in Los Angeles was the site of violence this weekend as Antifa and pro-LGBT counter-protesters clashed with conservatives upset that trans-women are being allowed to lounge nude in the women-only section.

The spa gained attention last week as a result of a viral video of a woman complaining about a naked man in the ladies’ section.

Video journalist Andy Ngo identified some of the violent actors as Antifa and shared videos of the event.

More at RealClearPolitics.com

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts