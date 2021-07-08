Pictured – Antifa thug uses the trademark SKATEBOARD to attack a hispanic couple protesting the Spa’s transgender policy
RealClearPolitics.com:
Antifa violence At Protest Against Spa That Allowed Nude Trans-Woman In Women’s Section
A spa in Koreatown in Los Angeles was the site of violence this weekend as Antifa and pro-LGBT counter-protesters clashed with conservatives upset that trans-women are being allowed to lounge nude in the women-only section.
The spa gained attention last week as a result of a viral video of a woman complaining about a naked man in the ladies’ section.
Video journalist Andy Ngo identified some of the violent actors as Antifa and shared videos of the event.