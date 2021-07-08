

Pictured – Antifa thug uses the trademark SKATEBOARD to attack a hispanic couple protesting the Spa’s transgender policy

RealClearPolitics.com:

Antifa violence At Protest Against Spa That Allowed Nude Trans-Woman In Women’s Section

A spa in Koreatown in Los Angeles was the site of violence this weekend as Antifa and pro-LGBT counter-protesters clashed with conservatives upset that trans-women are being allowed to lounge nude in the women-only section.

The spa gained attention last week as a result of a viral video of a woman complaining about a naked man in the ladies’ section.



Video journalist Andy Ngo identified some of the violent actors as Antifa and shared videos of the event.

Breaking: A mob of antifa (look at their flag if it’s not obvious enough) punch a man, then chase & assault a videographer at the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. cc @pressfreedom, @uspresstracker, @spj_tweets pic.twitter.com/GiIlDzuiKI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

A Hispanic couple had their signs torn away & were threatened by antifa outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. “We come in peace,” the woman said while they surrounded her and her partner. pic.twitter.com/R4hykyOPsB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

