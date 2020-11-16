Breitbart:

Antifa and BLM wasted no time in accosting women, children, families, and the elderly as they walked down Washington, DC, streets after the Million MAGA March on Saturday. Protesters threw large fireworks and projectiles at restaurant-goers eating outside and flashed laser lights into hotel rooms.

DC Metropolitan Police blocked off BLM Plaza so Million MAGA March attendees could not go through. Trump supporters had to walk through a gauntlet of BLM, Antifa, and black bloc assailants in order to leave the area.

A black woman hauled off and sucker-punched a man carrying a Trump flag.

Rioters walked down the street and harassed an elderly couple while trying to rip a Trump flag out of their hands.

BLM-antifa attacked an elderly couple leaving the DC Trump rally. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/jOplY3wvIl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

They threatened and harassed an elderly man walking down the street with a scooter. They pushed the scooter down and threw unidentified liquids at him.

They yelled, “Get the f**k out of here! You better run motherf**ker! You better run motherf**ker!”

A older Trump supporter on a bicycle was knocked down and had liquid dumped on him by BLM-antifa rioters in DC. pic.twitter.com/juPwidaO8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

More at Breitbart