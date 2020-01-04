Breitbart:

Saturday in front of the White House, activist Kevin Zeese, from the group Popular Resistance, bashed 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for her statement on, in Zeese’s words, the “illegal assassination” of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qud Force.

Zeese, a political activist who’s work has spanned a wide range of issues, complained that it was “unacceptable” for Warren to justify Soleimani’s killing by calling him “a bad guy.”

“Only Bernie Sanders said the right thing. Only Bernie Sanders said the Iraq war was a mistake, and he said that the assassination was a mistake, and escalation is a mistake,” added Zeese.