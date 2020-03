Breitbart:

Anti-dairy protesters rushed the stage on Super Tuesday as former Vice President Joe Biden (D) celebrated his primary election victories from Los Angeles, California.

“Let dairy die! Let dairy die! Let dairy die!” one of the protesters shouted as she held up a sign with a cow’s face printed on it.

Biden’s wife stood next to him as a security guard took hold of the woman and escorted her off the stage while the crowd booed.

