Fox News:

Victim said she did not know suspect and none of her belongings were taken

A woman pumping gas in California last week was severely beaten in a seemingly random attack caught on video.

Surveillance footage captured the violent attack that unfolded just after 7 p.m. on May 30 in Gardena, a city about 14 miles south of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a Black male between 30 and 35 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 to 350 pounds

Authorities said a man believed to be the suspect was detained Friday in Long Beach, FOX11 reported. No additional information was immediately available.

The victim, a Hispanic female, was pumping gas when the suspect, who appeared shirtless, parked directly in front of her car and calmly gets out of his vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

Video shows the shirtless suspect walk over to the victim and, without any apparent provocation, punch her, knocking her to the ground

More at Fox News