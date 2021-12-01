World Police Videos:

Man in a motorized wheelchair is shot by an off duty Tucson police officer after brandishing a knife

A Tucson police officer has been fired after he was accused of shooting a shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair nine times, killing him, after the man brandished a knife, authorities said Tuesday. Police announced at a news conference that Officer Ryan Remington was being terminated for excessive use of force. Authorities said Richard Lee Richards, 61, died at the scene, and the shooting was recorded on Remington’s body camera. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said he was “deeply disturbed and troubled” by Remington’s actions and the case is under review by the Pima County Attorney’s Office. “His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training,” Magnus said.

