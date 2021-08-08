22 year-old visiting Seattle brutally beaten by stranger, video shows
NY Post
A 22-year-old freelance photographer was brutally attacked and beaten by a stranger while on vacation to Seattle. The victim, who goes by Caliber Visuals on social media, is still spitting up blood and getting severe headaches days later, he said. The attack was caught on graphic surveillance video, and shows Caliber approached by a man in an orange shirt and black pants. The two seem to shake hands when the suspect doesn’t let go and throws Caliber to the ground. The suspect repeatedly kicks and stomps on Caliber’s head repeatedly before knocking him unconscious. The suspect then goes through Caliber’s pockets, taking his money and personal belongings before walking away, leaving Caliber immobile on the sidewalk.