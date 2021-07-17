The New York Post:

Jewish man beaten, robbed on way to NYC synagogue

A Jewish man was attacked and robbed of his religious garb on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue Friday morning, an incident the NYPD is investigating as a hate crime.

The assault happened at 5:45 a.m. on New York Avenue in Flatbush, police tweeted.

Security footage of the attack was released by the Shomrim, an Orthodox Jewish civilian volunteer patrol group.

Two suspects in hoods and masks can be seen rushing the man, beating him for about 10 seconds, then running off. The attack left the sidewalk stained with blood, video showed.

This pair viciously assaulted and robbed a local resident on his way to Shul this morning. His Tefillin were ultimately recovered by our volunteers.#Shomrim is offering a $1k reward for info leading to arrests – call @NYPD63Pct 911 and our hotline 718-338-9797 with any info. pic.twitter.com/i800Fvyjts — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) July 16, 2021

