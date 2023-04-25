Democrats staged their second “insurrection” in as many months as protesters invaded the Montana State Capitol to support a transgender lawmaker who was denied the right to speak because of incendiary comments.

Left-wing protesters bang on the doors to the Montana House Gallery. They are there protesting a @MTFreedomCaucus led effort to censure a transgender Democrat who told them they had "blood on their hands" for banning child mutilation. pic.twitter.com/WhqPbg23dm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2023

The legislator, State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D-Missoula), claimed in a floor debate that Republican legislators who support a bill that would ban gender-transitioning drugs and surgery for minors had “blood on their hands.”

The remarks were seen as particularly offensive in the wake of the mass shooting by a transgender attacker at a Christian school last month, and because Zephyr mocked the legislators’ prayers: “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” Zephyr’s remarks were ruled to be a violation of legislative decorum.

