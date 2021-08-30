The Hill:

“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command said in a statement. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life.”

But they offer no explanation!

Nine members of one family, including a child younger than 3 years old, were killed in the strike, CNN reported.

USA Today:

A U.S. airstrike targeting Islamic extremists may have also killed civilians in Kabul, the Pentagon acknowledged.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," said Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, on Sunday. "It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further."

They don’t even know what happened!

On Monday, neighbors told the Washington Post the deadly strikes killed at least 10 of their family members, among them children. All of the dead were from the same extended family, killed while in their driveway when a drone struck a nearby vehicle.

The military noted after the strike that it was aware of civilian casualties and “would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life.”

The drone strike was used to prevent “multiple suicide bombers” from attacking Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to U.S. Central Command. The military said the strike prevented “an imminent ISIS-K threat,” claiming it launched a missile into a vehicle being loaded with explosives into the trunk.

In the so called air strike by US forces today in #Kabul nine innocent people including four children were killed. It incl Zamaray Ahmadi- interpreter with US troops, Naseer Nejrabi- an officer of ANDSF, Faisal, Armin and Benyameen, all minor children & 4 other members of family https://t.co/GAFhU4hDfU — Major Amit Bansal Retd🇮🇳 (@majoramitbansal) August 29, 2021

