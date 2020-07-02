Detroit News:

An angry exchange with accusations of racism was caught on video outside of an Oakland County Chipotle restaurant and shows a woman allegedly pulling a gun on a mother and her 15-year-old daughter Wednesday evening.

Takelia Hill, who is Black, said her daughter was allegedly bumped into by a woman, who is white, before entering the fast food restaurant in Orion Township at about 8 p.m. The daughter said she asked the woman for an apology and said the woman began yelling at her.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out, and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” said Makayla Green. “She bumped me, and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

Here is the full exchange on video. Near the end the white woman pulls a gun.

