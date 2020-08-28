Lasse Burholt Channel:

Note symbolic use of the mask. NOT about preventing covid-19.

Outside the RNC 2020 area near the White House demonstrators placed a fake Donald J. Trump in a guillotine. Meanwhile crowds of protesters, a blend of Black Lives Matter agitators and general anti-Trump was screaming and chanting. Others participated in harassing and yelling at RNC guests.

“Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”.

This video contains clip with Democrat Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris: Back in June (2020) she was in the Stephen Colbert show saying that protests will not stop, “and they should not let go” she added.

More at Lasse Burholt Channel