Disturbing footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows an alleged shoplifter wielding a hammer at an elderly laundromat employee who was attempting to stop the suspect.

The attack happened on August 4 at approximately 4:55 a.m. inside the Aqua Wash laundromat at 255 E 98 Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Watch: (Warning– Graphic Content)

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 8/4/22 approx. 4:55AM, inside 255 E 98 St @NYPD73PCT Brooklyn. The suspect hit a 70-year-old employee that attempted to stop him from stealing items from the laundromat. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/vHC3YXOTaQ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 10, 2022