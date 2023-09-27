WATCH: Alabama State Wide Receiver Arrested for Punching Security Guard

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Alabama State WR Jacob Freeman was arrested for punching a security guard in the face during a game on Saturday, via @TMZ



The incident, which was caught on video, started when Freeman lost his cool with a fan on the sidelines and tried to confront the fan.

Jacob Freeman, wide receiver for Alabama State, has been arrested for allegedly punching a security guard during Saturday’s game against Florida A&M.

“The altercation started when Freeman, number 16, lost his cool with a fan on the sidelines … and seemingly attempted to get to the person. Security attempted to step in and stop JF, which evidently angered the Alabama State player,” noted TMZ Sports.

“That’s when Freeman, helmet still on, threw a quick right, landing square on the guard’s face, who immediately clutched the area that had been punched,” the outlet added.The FAMU Police Department arrested Freeman on Sunday and charged him with one count of “battery causing bodily harm.” He has since been released from jail and has been suspended from playing due to his behavior.

“We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university,” the Alabama State athletics department said in a statement.

The head coach said that while Freeman has expressed remorse for his actions, he will still have to undergo the penalty before he can return to the field.

