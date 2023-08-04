WATCH: Al Sharpton Asks: “Can you Imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson Tried to Overthrow the Government?” – Twitter Users Respond

This may be one of Al Shaprton’s greatest hits.

Al Sharpton Asks: Can you imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government?



Al Sharpton on Thursday weighed in on Trump’s latest indictment and appearance in federal court.

President Trump was arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of garbage charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith charged Trump over his “effort to undo election loss and subvert transfer of power in run-up to Jan. 6 riot.”

Trump did no such thing.

Jack Smith lied in the indictment.

Jack Smith, much like the corrupt liars on the January 6 Committee omitted Trump’s call for his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

Al Sharpton, one of MSNBC’s finest, weighed in on Trump’s arraignment and dropped this gem:

“One day our children’s children will read American history. And can you imagine reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power?” Al Sharpton said.

