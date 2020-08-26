Daily Mail:

‘White silence is violence’:

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters harassed sitting diners at several outdoor restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Monday night

The activists ordered diners to raise their fists as a sign of solidarity; those who didn’t were heckled and verbally abused

Videos of the incidents sparked backlash on social media, with many describing the protesters as an ‘aggressive mob’

Black Lives Matter protests have gained renewed momentum following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday

A large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters have accosted white diners outside several Washington, D.C. restaurants, demanding that they raise their fists to show solidarity with the movement.

Footage showing the demonstrators aggressively yelling at one woman in the Adams Morgan neighborhood went viral on social media and sparked a widespread backlash.

Many accused the protesters of acting like an ‘aggressive mob’ and using ‘intimidation tactics’ to order diners into submission. Responding to the footage, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough described the activists as ‘horrible people’.

