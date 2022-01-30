BREITBART:

A series of leaked audio and video conversations between rank-and-file Border Patrol agents and Department of Homeland Security leadership reveal that agents have grown tired of the Biden administration’s border policies. During several visits across the southwest border this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz received the brunt of pushback from frustrated agents.

In a Townhall exclusive report, a leaked audio recording reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ acknowledging the frustrations and telling the agents, “The job has not gotten any easier over the last few months, and it was very, very difficult throughout 2021. I know apprehending families and kids is not what you signed up to do,” Mayorkas told the agents.

On Wednesday, Mayorkas told agents he appreciated their candor, as he was asked how DHS can reconcile saying border security is the Border Patrol’s main mission, yet they are unable to patrol the border due to the lax immigration policies the Biden administration currently has in place. Mayorkas responded by saying “I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but that’s the reality, and let’s see what we can do within the framework.”

Mayorkas told the agents DHS is trying to work with the Mexican government to stop the flow of immigrants before they reach the U.S. border. According to Townhall, the agent who asked the question then turned his back on Mayorkas. He responded by saying, “Let me just say, you can turn your back on me, but I’ll never turn my back on you.” The agent responded by saying Mayorkas turned his back on the agents first.

