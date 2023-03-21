The White House press briefing immediately descended into chaos on Monday after Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba began shouting over press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, demanding that she allow him to ask a question and accusing her of “making a mockery of the First Amendment.”

Flanked by stars from the Apple TV show Ted Lasso, featuring the comedian Jason Sudeikis, Ateba laid into Jean-Pierre for ignoring him.

“It’s been seven months. You have not called on me,” he said.

Over shouts by others in attendance for “Decorum please!” and “Silence!” Ateba blasted Jean-Pierre.

“This is not China, this is not Russia,” Ateba shouted. “You are making a mockery of the First Amendment.”

Following the outburst, the press secretary tried to make light of the situation, turning around to Sudeikis and company joking: “Welcome guys. Welcome to the press briefing room.”

The cast of Ted Lasso, a sitcom based on an American sports coach who moves to England to manage a soccer team, were visiting the White House to speak about mental health.

Ateba has commandeered other briefings, loudly complaining that reporters from legacy outlets are called on daily to the exclusion of other journalists from less established publications, who are consigned to the back of the briefing room by the White House Correspondents Association. Other members of the White House press corps said they were “tired of dealing” with Ateba’s outbursts with another noting, “it’s not just about you, Simon.”

