BREITBART:

Adidas has unveiled a series of ads, including a feature promoting and celebrating biological male athletes who compete in women’s sports.

In the ad campaign titled “I’mPossible,” Adidas highlights a Brazilian trans athlete Tiffany Abreu as he navigates the difficult world of possessing vastly superior physical traits to pretty much everyone he’s competing against.

“It’s impossible,” says one of the ads. “To take hold of the world’s spotlight overnight. Create your own uniform. Be a cover model. A powerful athlete. Or compete as a trans woman. Impossible? No. I’mpossible.”

“Not only is she an unstoppable athlete, but she also uses her voice to encourage others to embrace their own identities,” the ad claims.

Abreu says that he plays “…for Brazil and for all trans women in the ad specific to him.” The Brazilian then finishes by saying, “My story is not impossible. Because I’m possible.”

In a sane world, Abreu’s ascendance to the Olympics and the top of Brazilian women’s volleyball would have been impossible. Males have muscular, skeletal, and cardiovascular advantages over women that cannot be entirely erased by testosterone suppressors or any form of therapy. These inherent advantages put female athletes at a distinct disadvantage when competing against men.

