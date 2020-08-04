New York Post:

Her string of bad luck continues – no ifs or butts about it.

Sam Panda, an acrobat who went viral a few years ago when she broke her neck during a performance in Bali when her rig malfunctioned, made waves this time when she wore a thong on a South Carolina beach — where it is illegal.

The well-known aerialist, who is originally from Pittsburgh, complained that “some Karen” called the cops on her because she wore the skimpy bikini in Myrtle Beach.

Police said they were initially called for a report of two women who were wearing thongs and a see-through top — and were “dancing and soliciting videos on the beach,” WTNH reported.

The cops spoke with the women to advise them of the ordinance.

