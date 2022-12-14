If you thought snowplows only came on trucks, think again!

New aerial footage shows a train plowing snow off of railroad tracks in northern California’s Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Located northwest of Lake Tahoe, Donner Pass is named after the Donner party, which infamously became stranded at the site due to snowstorms making the route impassable during the winter of 1846 to 1847.

Over the weekend, a major winter storm blanketed Donner Pass with snow, enough to prevent the safe passage of people and cargo being transported by rail.

