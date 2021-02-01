An 84-year old man is dead after a horrific daytime attack in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood. ABC7 News obtained video of the incident that may be disturbing to some viewers.

San Francisco police say their suspect Antoine Watson, 19, attacked the senior along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues Thursday morning. It’s not clear Watson’s motivation.

Officers discovered an 84-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, rendered aid and summoned medics to transport the victim to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

