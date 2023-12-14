WATCH: 70 Hamas Terrorists, Fighting from Gaza Hospital, Surrender to Israel

יוצאים מבית החולים עם נשקים: לוחמי צה״ל מצוות קרב חטיבה 460 ולוחמי שב״כ עצרו עשרות פעילי טרור שיצאו מבית חולים ברצועת עזה ולקחו אותם להמשך חקירה של שב״כ ויחידה 504 באגף המודיעין>> pic.twitter.com/lS29A9b9hN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 14, 2023

Seventy Hamas terrorists emerged from the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Thursday, weapons in hand, after an intense firefight with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in the Beit Lahiya area of northern Gaza.Pro-Palestinian media sources, such as Al Jazeera — a virtual Hamas propaganda outlet throughout the war — had suggested that Israel had attacked the hospital without provocation, and cited Palestinian government sources who claimed that Israel was “rounding up men and boys” there.The reality emerged on Wednesday, when armed terrorists emerged from the hospital, having used it as a base for military attacks, in stark violation of international humanitarian law.

READ MORE