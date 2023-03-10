A wild video has circulated on social media showing a team of thieves recently breaking into a car dealership in Kentucky and stealing brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats in under sixty seconds.

6 Hellcats stolen in less than 1 minute 🥴 pic.twitter.com/7rBV2pnCLn — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) March 8, 2023

“Really just heartbreaking. It’s $600,000 worth of cars gone. You know, that’s a lot of money. A pretty big deal,” Adam Bryant, the manager of Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Somerset, told local media outlet WKYT.

The dealership made it easy for the thieves by leaving the keys inside the sportscars, each valued at $95,000.

