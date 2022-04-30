Breitbart

#truchacoyote El Centro Sector agents encounter a group of over 50 #illegalentrants in the New River, one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America. The border is closed! 🛑 Attempt thwarted! pic.twitter.com/MyEWpMZhYr — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) April 29, 2022

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of more than 50 migrants after they illegally crossed the New River into California. Officials called the river “one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America.” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video showing a group of more than 50 migrants illegally crossing a polluted border river from Mexico into California. Chief Bovino called the New River one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America. Two of the migrants appeared to be pushing a raft with no one in it. The group appears to be mostly single adult migrants.

