A video shows fourth graders at an elementary school in Charlottesville, Virginia, reading a book titled ABC Pride at an event.

NEW: @DailySignal obtained a video from a Charlottesville elementary school’s "student led" celebration of Pride Month where fourth-graders tell the rest of the elementary school about LGBTQ acceptance. pic.twitter.com/hUQZfFfOal — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Video obtained by the Daily Signal showed a little girl at Johnson Elementary School reciting to other children over a microphone the meaning behind the letters in LGBTQ — Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer. Later, a man the Daily Signal claimed might be the school’s assistant principal, John Kronstain, appears and walks a child away by the hand.

“Cool,” another girl could be heard saying in the video. “Now, let’s have a book about pride month.”

