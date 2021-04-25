Israel Unwired:

Ramadan Riots in Jerusalem have now expanded to a barrage of rockets from Gaza on Southern Israel over Shabbat.

With Israel’s government and leadership left squabbling, Gaza terrorist groups have wasted no time raising the stakes against Israel. Southern Israel suffered 36 rocket strikes over Shabbat with more striking after the sun went down.

The missile attack caught Israel off guard. The leadership, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz met in an emergency meeting with Defense Officials. The Chief of Staff cancelled his trip to the states over the attacks signaling that Israel plans on responding in a very serious way.

Video courtesy of YouNews2 Channel

More at Israel Unwired