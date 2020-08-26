Breitbart:

man was shot in the head in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night, as riots swept through the city for a third consecutive night.

The incident occurred just before midnight local time as semi-automatic gunfire erupted in what appeared to be the parking lot of an auto-repair shop.

It’s unclear whether the man was a part of the riot, or who shot him. However, according to independent journalist and investigative reporter Drew Hernandez, a car was lit on fire by rioters at the parking lot where the man was shot, “in retaliation.” Such an event could indicate the man was shot by the owner of the business, but that has not been confirmed.

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

Video courtesy of The Hill channel

More at Breitbart