The New York Post:

Game over.

Two women wound up in a knock-down, hair-dragging battle over a PS5 game console at a North Carolina Walmart this week, leaving both apparently bruised and empty-handed.

The two women exchanged punches over the hot ticket item at a Walmart in Charlotte on Dec. 13, TMZ reported.

Video of their confrontation has since gone viral.

A woman with long braids can be seen shouting at another woman with a black hoodie, “What the f–k are you gonna do?”

At one point, a man in a motorized scooter and a woman in a red mask try to intervene but the woman in braids continues to shout, video shows.

Cops responded to the scene but the women left the store before officers arrived — apparently without a PS5, according to TMZ.

