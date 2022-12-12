A 14-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a group of young males in broad daylight Wednesday in New York City.

Cell phone footage from a bystander shows one of the attackers attempting to stab the victim with a knife.

Watch:

Unclear where and when this happened. But a gang of kids attacked a different kid. One of the kids pulls out a knife on the kid , unclear if the kid is stabbed.

I'll look for more info

( Repost) #crime #NYC #Friday pic.twitter.com/Bn2VTp6Px2 — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) December 9, 2022

According to the NYPD, the attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomas Avenue and 31 Street in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The incident occurred close to LaGuardia Community College, the Daily Mail noted.

The 14-year-old boy is initially seen fighting one unidentified male before several more join in attacking the victim as the brawl spills from the sidewalk onto the street.

The NYPD says five “unknown” males punched the victim multiple times in the head and body. The teen suffered bruising and minor lacerations to his ears and arms.

At one point during the brawl, one of the attackers is seen displaying a knife and attempting to stab the victim. However, the victim did not receive any stab wounds, according to police.

READ MORE