Breitbart:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that baseball fans in New York would be segregated by their vaccine status when they go to Yankees or Mets games.

Cuomo said that the Mets and the Yankees would be permitted to segregate fans into separate sections with vaccinated fans sitting in one, cordoned off part of the facility, and the non-vaccinated in another the New York Post.

“No testing, but if you’re vaccinated, have the Excelsior Pass, proof of vaccination, that will determine where you sit,” Cuomo said on Wednesday.

“It’s a different experience with a crowd,” Cuomo added. “The crowd energizes, the crowd brings the rhythm, the crowd brings the dynamic.”

Both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium will be relegated to 33 percent of fan capacity.

The stadiums have also teamed up with the state Department of Health to open vaccination centers during games, the gov. added.

Last year, Cuomo invited Major League Baseball teams facing coronavirus restrictions at home to play in New York. None ever took the gov. up on his offer, especially since the Empire State had the third-highest number of cumulative coronavirus cases and highest number of related deaths in the country at the time.

