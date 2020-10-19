Breitbart:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) called President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is the worst in the world on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Whitmer said, “So last night president talked about lockdowns. We have not had a stay-at-home order since late spring. But I know he never lets the facts get in the way of comments he’s making.

Every moment that we are not focused on the fact there are 220,000 Americans who died for this virus is good for him. In that sense, as he insights [sic] additional violence against people who are just trying to save one another’s lives, it good for him. That’s why I don’t want to talk about him endangering public servant’s lives. I want to talk about what he hasn’t done, and that’s his job.”

……

This is a grave, serious moment for all of us. If you’re tired of lockdowns or tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football or your kids were in-person instruction, it’s time for change in this country. That’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

