A public-school teacher in Washington state complained on Friday that her school district’s “guidelines and laws” have not helped keep students’ information secret from “Christo-fascist” parents.

She also believes that 50% of Caucasian female teachers support “upholding white supremacy and the patriarchy.” 2 pic.twitter.com/wP4PTP1Avs — Ian Prior (@iandprior) February 24, 2023

“Parents-check your school districts’ policy regarding keeping info about YOUR child secret from you,” an account called The Principle’s Office posted on Twitter. “There are some scary policies out there. Schools should not have a right to keep info about your child from you unless abuse by you is suspected. There I said it and mean it.”

Karen (Kelly) Love, a teacher for the Auburn School District responded to the tweet writing, “I cannot disagree with this more. So many students are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents. And our guidelines and laws haven’t caught up with this.”

Ian Prior, a senior advisor at American First Legal took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it to the platform stating, “Teacher in Washington State thinks schools don’t go far enough to keep secrets about their students because they ‘are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents.'”

READ MORE