The Washington Post tried to coordinate a hit piece against the White Coat Waste Project for exposing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for funding and facilitating cruel experiments on beagles because it might harm the pundit’s image regarding COVID-19. As journalist Glenn Greenwald notes, the Post previously framed the group as appealing to “both fiscal conservatives and animal rights activists” in a 2016 article headlined “Should dogs be guinea pigs in government research? A bipartisan group says no.” The corporate outlet also continued to sing the praises of WCW’s activism throughout the Trump administration. “So The Post, like most major media outlets, has been reporting on the successes of the White Coat Waste Project fairly and favorably for years,” Greenwald wrote. It wasn’t until Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, was elevated by the media into the public eye that The Washington Post became defensive and launched an attack on WCW in an attempt to “falsely smear it as a right-wing extremist group motivated not by a genuine concern for the welfare of animals or wasteful government spending, but rather due to a partisan desire, based in MAGA ideology, to attack Fauci.” The White Coat Waste Project found in its dog reports that the NIAID paid hundreds of thousands of grant dollars to a lab in Tunisia, Africa, to experiment using parasite-carrying flies on beagles. The beagles were reportedly “vocalizing in pain” as they were “eaten alive” by flies. That shocking discovery, however, did not seem to faze WaPo, which was more concerned that Fauci’s already-flailing reputation might be further damaged.

